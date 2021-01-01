Gallery T22-2534 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T22-2534 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesComes with white fabric shadesDecorated with golden teak crystalsRequires (16) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsSome assembly requiredDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 37"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 640 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold