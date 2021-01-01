Gallery T22-2507 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T22-2507 Maria Theresa 16 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesTrimmed with Swarovski Spectra crystal18" Chain mounted designRequires (16) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 28"Width: 37"Depth: 37"Product Weight: 48.0 lbsChain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 640 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold