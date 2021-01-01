From gallery
Gallery T22-2168 Set of Two Single Light 6 Inch Wide Mini Pendants with Crystal Accents Green Indoor Lighting Pendants
Gallery T22-2168 Set of Two Single Light 6 Inch Wide Mini Pendants with Crystal Accents Features:Set includes 2 pendantsAttractive crystal draped shade to catch and reflect the lightContemporary design mixed with traditional European materials and techniquesLends a timeless elegance to any room where the fixture is usedIncludes 18 inches of chain for hanging per fixtureEach fixture requires (1) Candelabra (E12) bulb(s)For dry locations onlyDimension:Height: 9" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 6"Chain Length: 18"Maximum Height: 18" (including chain / down rods)Product Weight: 10 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Wattage: 80Watts Per Bulb: 40Voltage: 120v Green