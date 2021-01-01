From gallery
Gallery T22-1522 Royal 12 Light 28" Wide 3 Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T22-1522 Royal 12 Light 28" Wide 3 Tier Chandelier with Crystal Accents This beautiful chandelier with Empress Crystal reflect a time of class and elegance that decorated palaces and manor houses across Europe. Crystal tube arms and scalloped bobaches complement one another to create the ultimate statement in any room.Product Features:Clear Empress Crystal accents provide sparkling detailsRequires (12) 40 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbsIncludes 18" of chain and 18" of wireSuitable for dry locationsNot dimmableProduct Dimensions:Height: 30"Width: 28"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 12Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Halogen, Incandescent, LEDWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 480Voltage: 120vGallery 4 Points of Confidence:Certificate of Authenticity for GalleryGallery backed warrantyGallery verified and approved diagram and instructionsTech support direct line to Gallery included Clear