Harrison Lane T205-0400/5/B20 5 Light 45" Wide Linear Chandelier with Fabric Shade and Crystal Accents Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Harrison Lane T205-0400/5/B20 5 Light 45" Wide Linear Chandelier with Fabric Shade and Crystal Accents FeaturesIncludes fabric shadeDecorated with black crystal accentsRequires (5) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 45"Depth: 13"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black