T1D sloth Cute sloth supporting Type 1 Diabetes Awareness T-Shirt

cute idea for T1D type 1 diabetes survivor or type 2 diabetes fighter. design for Blood Sugar Diabetic Type 1& 2 Insulin Disorder Illness Raises Diabetes Awareness month November. This hanging cute sloth with Diabetes ribbon great t1d support design If you are a proud owner of a useless pancreas, have to check blood sugar with his or her insulin kit several times a day, you hope for diabetes, show the blue for someone special. Show your support to fight Diabetes and help show awareness t1d design Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem