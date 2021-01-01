From rizzy home

Rizzy Home T12939 Decorative Pillow, 22"X22", Orange/Multi

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pillow Cover with a Poly Fill Spruce up your home with the Avant-Garde Collection by Rizzy Home Abstract shapes and striking neutral palette gives these decorative wool rugs a special flair Each is unique and will work with a variety of décor’s Expertly handmade of quality hand-knotted wool and offering exceptional colors and extra soft texture this rug will make an excellent focal point for any room Committed to excellence, the Rizzy Home team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com