From redemption athletix

REDEMPTION ATHLETIX T-shirts

$49.00 on sale
($130.00 save 62%)
In stock
Buy at yoox

Description

REDEMPTION ATHLETIX T-shirts. Created in 2009, the brand Redemption offers a collection of luxury apparel with a rock spirit, made from high-quality, sustainable materials. 50% of their profits are donated to international charities. Athletix is their first sportswear capsule collection, created according to their core values: Each item is made using stretch materials from recycled and sustainable sources in order to limit waste and environmental impact. 100% Cotton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com