Mother and Daughter Black Queen Lady T-Shirt

Are you a sassy black woman princess with a natural hair curly afro? If so, this cute African American Black Queen curly natural hair afro diva ladies / girls tee is perfect for you. Fun shirt for sassy African Queen lady / girl who loves her curly afro. Soft and comfortable this cute curly hair black woman diva Tee is a great birthday or christmas gift to celebrate the sassy proud black African american lady who loves her natural curly hair afro. Shirt for a sassy black princess. Ladies and girls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem