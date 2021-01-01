Hispanic Heritage Month Mes De La Herencia Hispana T-Shirt

Do you want to show your Latino pride and teach more people about Hispanic Heritage Month? Then this Mes De La Herencia Hispana fingerprint design is a great way to do it. Get it today and let everyone know when Hispanic Heritage Month is. Featuring a graphic of a fingerprint made of the flags of all Hispanic countries in South America and Spain, this Hispanic Heritage Month design is perfect for Latino teachers, students and anyone who celebrates Mes Nacional De La Herencia Hispana. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem