North Woods Canada T Shirt Company T Shirt Happy Canada Day-Est. 1867 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Love Canada? Do you love the great outdoors and Canadian Wildlife? Canada is your peaceful neighbor to the north. We love our Hockey and Poutine. We like to celebrate Canada 150 with this Canada T Shirt. Our Canada Shirt is the iconic Maple Leaf Shirt Check out our beauty cities, Toronto, Quebec, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Vancouver & Victoria. Pick up one for your mom or dad. Roots Canada womens or Roots Canada mens design Vintage Canada T Shirt is perfect! Pretty soon you will be saying Oh! Canada Logo shirt! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only