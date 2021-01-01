Farm Pickup Truck with Farm animals T-Shirt - Make great Gift for Dad, Mom, Wife, Husband, Grandpa, Son, Daughter who loves farm trucks,pickup drivers or retro cars passionate on their holiday, Christmas gifts, Birthday, Christmas, Newyear,... Perfect father's or mother's day gift or Christmas gift for mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, husband, wife, sister, big brother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, granddaughter, grandchild son, nephew, niece, cousin, wife, best friend or friend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem