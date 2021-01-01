Classic One Of A Kind Since 1961 All Original Part T-Shirt

60th birthday because you're a original, legend with all vintage parts. 1961 60th Birthday 60 Years of Being Awesome gift idea for a 60th birthday. January February March April May June July August September October November December. 1961 60 Years Old birthday retro gift has a distressed font and cool design that make this awesome funny birthday apparel outfit. Great 40th birthday gift for brother sister husband wife mom dad aunt uncle grandma grandpa mama papa his hers men women Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem