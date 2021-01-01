T-Rex Is It My Breath? Funny Distressed Cute Cartoon T Rex T-Shirt

"Is It My Breath?" is what this says. This cool dinosaur merch features a cute Tyrannosaurus Rex graphic with a human running away fleeing. A happy design that has a distressed black font. Perfect for fun boys and girls that love the T. Rex & like to laugh Are you or someone you know a lover of Tyrannosaurus Rex humor designs? Provide a laugh with this light hearted style of merchandise and apparel that men, women and kids can enjoy. Celebrate a satire surviving dinosaurs with this comical joke offering. T1 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem