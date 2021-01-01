T-Light LED Linear Suspension Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (10616-LED-CB-36)

The T-Light LED Linear Suspension Light from Boyd Lighting is the perfect example of the simple, yet elegant possibilities found in modern lighting. Two parallel pieces of extruded aluminum place together, forming the body, before sharply angling outward. Between the panels hangs a thick piece of water white glass that encases two strips of powerful, yet energy-efficient LEDs. Spreading a warm glow upward and downward, this piece brings an even flow of light to the room. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Coffee Been