Building the perfect dining room is easier when you have a great foundation. Starting with an exquisite ornamental pedestal base this 42-in glass topped dining table is off to a phenomenal start. Crowned by a round, thick glass top with beveled edges that shimmer in the light, this striking table will add an elegant aspect to your dining room or kitchen. On the practical side, floors are protected with floor glides in case of accidental movement or rearrangement. Gather family and friends to enjoy great meals around this dazzling table. Flash Furniture Syracuse Top/Silver Frame Round Dining Table, Glass Top with Gray Metal Base | 889142257820