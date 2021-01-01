Synthetic Floral Room Darkening Curtain Panels

Perfect for the living room, dining room or bedroom, these artistic curtains are an easy and inexpensive way to add color and style when decorating your home. This is a thin woven poly material with a poly backing that blocks outside light and creates a privacy barrier. One image is printed across two panels, so half the image is on the left panel and half the image is on the right panel. A set of 2 panels completes one image. Images with a darker background block more light, than lighter colored images. Total light blockage can range from 55% - 80%. Size per Panel: 20" W x 52" L