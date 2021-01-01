Synergy LED Foyer Chandelier by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (CH93934-AS)

The Synergy LED Foyer Chandelier from Kuzco Lighting is a signature of light accented by its artistic curves and sharp detailing. Nearly invisible cables suspend the piece from its circular aluminum canopy. In a circular fashion, strands of fused aluminum and opaque silicon fold over itself to form a stylish spiraled structure. Its LEDs light further underlines the curvilinear aspect of the piece, and it produces a luminous glow. Its design and lighting are ideal over intimate dining room tables. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Antique Silver