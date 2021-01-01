Synergy LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (FM93820-BK)

Highlighted by its looping structure, the Synergy LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Kuzco Lighting is a contemporary piece that expertly contrasts light and dark. A circular backplate emphasizes the aluminum material that encompasses the whole piece. Following along the edge of the circular mount, its construction of LEDs, aluminum, and silicon rubber diffusers loops and spirals exquisitely. Its LEDs produces a vibrant glow that casts highlights and tasteful shadows on its structure. It is a stylish piece in intimate living rooms and bedrooms. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Black