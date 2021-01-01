Syncope Awareness Brain Disease Related Word Art Ribbon Tote Bag

Great design related to Syncope support, Syncope Brain Disease, Syncope Cousin, Syncope Sister, Syncope Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Word Art disorder, Syncope family member, Syncope brother, Syncope father, Syncope son, Syncope daughter, Syncope Wa For a Syncope wife, Syncope husband, Syncope cousin, Syncope niece, Syncope nephew, Syncope boy, or Syncope girl. Celebrate Syncope Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.