Cl de Peau Beaut Synactif Enriched SPF 19 Daytime Moisturizer
WHAT IT IS An intensive daytime moisturizer with SPF 19 that protects against environmental stressors while supporting skins purification and regeneration processes for a brighter-looking, hydrated complexion. 0.7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Replenishes dry skin with intense moisture. Absorbs instantly and penetrates skin to enhance purification and regeneration processes. Protects from environmental damage with an SPF enriched formula optimized for skins daytime rhythms, defending from UV rays and dry air that can cause skin to show signs of aging. With continued use skins dullness is visibly diminished to reveal a brilliant clarity and youthful resilience. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Exclusive Purifying Beautifier with mulberry and cinnamon bark extracts helps enhance skin texture, tone, and contours to sculpt from every visible angle. Centaurea Cyanus Flower Extract helps to enhance skins renewal process* for a more youthful look. *in vitro test. Ginseng Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Vitamin E Derivatives, and Green Tea Extract help protect against environmental stressors. 4MSK & Vitamin C-Ethyl, Vitamin E, Double Hyaluronic Acid visible enhance bright, even-toned, moisturized, and vibrant skin. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut