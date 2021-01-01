From van beek natural sciences
Van Beek Natural Sciences Synacore Digestive Support Dog Supplement, 30 count
Protect your pup’s digestive health with Van Beek Natural Sciences Synacore Digestive Support Dog Supplement. This special formula supplies a mix of enzymes, prebiotics, probiotics and vitamins that work together to keep your furry buddy’s digestive system in top form. The probiotics and prebiotics help boost the growth of microflora for optimal digestive and immune function while the enzymes and vitamins help break down food for easier digestion and nutrient absorption. Ideal for pups suffering digestive upsets due to physical or emotional stress as well as those with autoimmune and other ailments, this great-tasting supplement can also be used on well pets to maintain ongoing good health.