Silver-tone alloy case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Silver-tone dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 7 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Symphony Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Symphony Silver-tone Dial Ladies Watch M15459.