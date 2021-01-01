Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with crystals. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Crystal minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Symphony Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Symphony Blue Dial Ladies Watch M15883.