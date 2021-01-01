Symmetry Dishwasher Safe Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece, Black

Best Quality Guranteed. DURABLE, HARD ANODIZED COOKWARE SET: Heavy gauge hard-anodized aluminum construction is twice as hard as stainless steel for long lasting durability and fast, even-heating performance PREMIUM NONSTICK COOKWARE: Metal utensil safe pot and pan interiors features the TOTAL Nonstick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleanup DESIGNED FOR VERSATILITY: Stainless steel cookware handles are wrapped in silicone for a comfortable grasp and are oven safe to 400F POTS AND PANS SET INCLUDES: 2-Quart and 3-Quart Saucepans with Lids, 8-Quart Stockpot with Lid, 10-Inch Frying Pan, 8.5-Inch Frying Pan, and 3-Quart Saut Pan with Lid INDUCTION COOKWARE: Versatile cooking set is designed for high performance on all stovetops, including induction HASSLE FREE LIFETIME GUARANTEE