Symmetry Clear Series+ Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 - Feeling the Blue

Protect your phone from drops bumps and dings with the Symmetry Clear Series+ Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13. This slim 1-piece case is designed for MagSafe charging with strong magnetic alignment and attachment. All buttons switches and features work flawlessly as well as convenient open access to ports and speakers. And the raised edges protect the camera and screen from cracks and scratches. Lasting antimicrobial technology. The case is infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth and protects the case exterior against many common bacteria.¹ OtterBox tough. OtterBox puts their cases through rigorous testing. OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection is backed by 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing so you know you are getting a tough-as-nails case.² ¹Antimicrobial treatment does not protect you or the screen. ²Based on independent testing.