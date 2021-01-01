Sylvie Standing LED Mirror by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (EUH2111581)

Advertisement
Sylvie Standing LED Mirror from Huxe makes an elegant first impression with a figure-framing design. From across the room, Sylvie stands out as an elegant racetrack shape. The shape softens the mood in the room through its sweeping curves. LED light accentuates the curves as it follows the sleek metal edge of the piece. Sitting behind a diffuser for a soft on the eyes, glare-free feel, LEDs produce a uniform spread of illumination. The mirrored interior creates a crisp reflection, making daily checkups a real pleasure. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Oval. Color: Silver. Finish: Aluminum