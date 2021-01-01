Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Mid Century Modern Tulips" by Rachel Lee Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Natural

Decorate your home in an adorable, colorful floral art print that embraces calming, modern clean lines. This floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home that could use some peaceful zen. This art print also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warmings. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.63 in. deep. Print Name: "Mid Century Modern Tulips". Color: Natural.