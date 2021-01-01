Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Little One" by F2Images Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Gold

Get all the greenery with none of the maintenance of succulents and house plants with this beautiful wall art. In the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.63 in. deep. Print Name: "Little One". Color: Gold.