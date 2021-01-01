Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Kraken" by Amber Leaders Designs Framed Canvas Wall Art 24 in. x 18 in., Gray

This lil' sea monster just wants to make some friends. Teach your kids to not judge a book off its cover with this framed canvas. This floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home. Printed on gallery-wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has two hangers already attached to the MDF back for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 in. tall x 18 in. wide x 1.63 in. deep. Print Name: "Kraken". Color: Gray.