Kate and Laurel Sylvie "Alpaca Portrait" by Simon Te of Tai Prints Framed Canvas Wall Art Set 13 in. x 13 in., Gray

Embrace your whimsical side with this adorable set of alpaca portraits by renowned artist Simon Te of Tai Prints. Framed in a sleek modern frame, these fun, whimsical art pieces are the perfect additions to your home decor collection. this floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery or any room in the home. Printed on gallery wrapped canvas and framed with a lightweight polystyrene frame, this wall art has 2-hangers already attached to the natural wood colored MDF back for easy wall display. This collection includes a set of 6-unique portraits, each with dimensions of 13 in. tall x 13 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Print Name: "Alpaca Portraits". Artist Biography: Simon Te (Russia) He is a self taught photographer and graphic designer. It's been very hard work, but he has come a long way with tutorials and practice. Simon draws inspiration from contemporary art and the freedom of expression. He likes the simplicity of lines and forms created by nature itself. Simon is anticipating an exciting future ahead. Color: Gray.