Sylvia Vanity Light by Kichler - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (52129SN)

The Sylvia Vanity Light by Kichler adds a bold yet simple touch to bathrooms and vanity spaces. Drawing from a mid-century modern inspired design, this fixture is defined by its clean and thoughtful aesthetic. A set of adjustable conical shades are held at even intervals along a horizontal beam. Anchored by gently curved arms and a stepped backplate, this vanity light brings a polished look to interiors while brightening its surroundings with ease. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel