From foundstone
Sylva Wooden Dining Table
Add an air of rustic charm to your outdoor living space with this stylish wooden garden table! Enjoy a wonderful outdoor time with your friends or family. This outdoor table is made of solid acacia wood, a hardwood with dense grains. The beautifully designed dining table is stable, durable, and also eye-catching. The exquisite craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece slightly different from the next. Table Size: 35" W x 59" L x 29.5" H