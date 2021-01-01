From well woven
Well Woven Sydney Lulu's Lattice Trellis Ivory 8 ft. x 11 ft. Modern Area Rug
Ideal for a range of settings, the Well Woven 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug will upgrade your existing decor. This rug features a modern style, bringing a trendy twist to your living area with a fresh, contemporary element. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. Embellished with geometric detailing, this loomed rug will achieve a modern look with crisp, clean lines. It is designed with elements of ivory, adding a touch of elegance. With a 100% polypropylene design, this rectangular rug is an incredibly durable option for your home. It has a plush pile, bringing a lavish appearance to your flooring.