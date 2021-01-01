Well Woven Sydney Lulu's Lattice Trellis Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Modern Area Rug

Sydney is a bright, trendy collection with a uniquely modern aesthetic. Exciting geometric patterns range in style from subdued transitional to wildly contemporary. A plush 0.5 in. pile of air twist frieze polypropylene gives an exceptional textured look. This yarn is soft, stain resistant and doesn’t shed or fade over time. Perfectly suited for the luxurious yet active lifestyle and built to last for years. A palette of warm, neural ivory and beige will make you feel at home while vibrant jewel tone colors bring the collection to life.