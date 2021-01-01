From well woven
Well Woven Sydney Eli Chevron Light Gray 2 ft. x 4 ft. Modern Area Rug
Fun and comfortable, the Well Woven 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This rug features a modern style, so you can spice up any room in your office with a fresh, contemporary piece. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It comes in a gray shade, adding a neutral color to your space. With a geometric print, this rectangular rug achieves the perfect blend of classic and chic that will pair well with any decor. It has a plush pile for a comfortable and cozy feel on which you can rest your feet. This loomed rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which will resist fading over time. Color: Light Gray.