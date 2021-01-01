From intelligent design
Intelligent Design Sydney Damask Comforter Set, One Size , Black
Class act! An elegant damask design makes the Sydney comforter set a dramatic addition to your bedroom decor. intricate damask pattern in black and graydecorative flange trimmatching sham(s) and coordinating decorative pillows4-piece Twin/Twin XL set includes:comfortersham2 decorative pillows5-piece Full/Queen set includes:comforter2 shams2 decorative pillowsTwin/Twin XL and Full/Queen sets include standard shams.Polyester comforter and decorative pillows with polyester fill; polyester shams. Washable; spot clean decorative pillows. Imported.Twin/Twin XL: comforter is 68x90"; decorative pillows are 18x12"Full/Queen: comforter is 90x90"; decorative pillows are 18x12"