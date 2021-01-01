From johnny was
Johnny Was Sybil Duster
Treat yourself to something romantic with the Johnny Was Sybil Duster jacket. Jacket features a hood that transitions into a robe collar. Vibrant floral embroidery is featured throughout. Sleeves flare at the cuffs for an extra boho chic touch. Jacket has two front pockets. True to the traditional duster jacket aesthetic, this draping jacket has a knee length hemline. 85% terylene, 15% rayon; Trim: 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.