Sword Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (7240.72-WL)

The Sword Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting is a perfect example of lighting geometry. The power of simplicity is defined by the less-is-more declaration of this rectangular blade of light. Perfect for modern outdoors, the Sword is also suitable for hallways and anywhere efficient wall illumination is needed. !!! Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Bronze. Finish: Textured Bronze