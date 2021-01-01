From woven paths
Woven Paths Swoop Wingback Chair, Blue
Our Woven Paths Accent Chair features a modern swoop arm design in a dark, navy blue fabric with a nailhead trim. Our menswear-inspired swoop chair has a timeless appeal that complements a broad range of home decor. The lightweight linen blend has a clean and crisp look that is enhanced by wood legs in a mid-tone walnut finish. For a modern masculine look, add this accent chair to your living room, bedroom or entryway, or pair two together for a stronger statement. The Woven Paths Modern Swoop Accent Chair adds style and comfort to any room.The Woven Paths collection blends rustic farmhouse style with bohemian accents perfect for any season. This collection makes it easy and affordable to brighten up any room with cozy, vibrant, quality pieces.