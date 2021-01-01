Jaipur Living Swoon Pink/Blue 5 ft. X 7 ft.3 in. Oriental Rectangle Area Rug

Bringing to life an enchanting and truly captivating style, the Swoon collection boasts whimsical color combinations that are vibrant and inspired by traditional Turkish textiles that have been aged in the sun for a faded and timeless look. The Maven design features vivid hues of blue, pink, and gold for a statement-making colorway. Crafted of a soft and low-profile polyester/polypropylene blend, this performance-driven rug is perfect for homes with pets and kids or as a durable accent in outdoor seating areas. Color: Pink/Blue.