Swivel Accent Chair Barrel Chair For Hotel Living Room / Modern Leisure Chair,Soft And Comfortable,Yellow,Linen

Comfortable And Durable: Ergonomic curved back and a soft padded seat provides more comfort for you or your guests when enjoying meals Upscale Materials: Linen fabric, soft to the touch, durable, flexible, not wrinkled, Metal legs no fading, no rust, firm, effective protection of the floor Widely usage: Suitable for every environment, perfect for living room, bedroom, office, reception area, dorm, also can as vanity chair Durable base and casters: The chair adopts a stable star base and equipped it with swivel wheels, fast movement and maintain a fast working rhythm. This chair can carry about 250 pounds Fabric: Navy Linen