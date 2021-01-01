From cortex beauty
CORTEX BEAUTY Switch Flat Iron in Gray at Nordstrom Rack
Advertisement
The Cortex Beauty Switch Interchangeable Cord Flat Iron isn't just another pretty accessory. Its powerful, reliable, and ready to travel and style your hair like a pro. The floating plates are the perfect size for all kinds of hair tricks; flip, straighten or curl your hair just like the professionals do. Choose the optimal temperature for your hair (higher temperature for thicker or textured hair and a lower temperature for more delicate hair). The ceramic plates provide even heat, which protects your hair and allows you to style quickly and easily. You'll see the professional results: glossy, healthy voluminous hair. Designed with an ergonomic, non-slip grip, ceramic tourmaline technology, allowing it to effortlessly glide through individual strands. Once you select a temperature setting that aligns with your specific hair type, the base evenly and quickly distributes heat to the plate for consistent and controlled straightening every single time. Fast heat up allows you to get ready with plenty of time to spare. Ceramic tourmaline Imported