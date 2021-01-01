Cstudio Home by The Company Store Swiss Dot Pale Lilac 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Full Flat Sheet

One of our favorite patterns, the Swiss Dot Percale Bedding for kids offers a classic polka dot pattern for playful personality in your child's bedroom. These sweet Swiss dots look pretty in pink, lovely in lilac and sassy in black – simply choose the color that fits the space best. A modern take on a timeless theme; these stylish polka dot kid's sheets are made from soft cotton percale and they work beautifully with other patterns, as well as crisp white. Exclusively by Company Kids. Color: Pale Lilac.