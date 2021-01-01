From lzf
Swirl Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: Cherry - (SWRL SP WH E26 UL 31)
Winner of the Good Design Award 2016. The Swirl Pendant Light is a ingenious light fixture that is delicate yet striking as well as elegant yet enigmatic. Made from wood veneer, the shade of this modern pendant light features a beautiful, sculpted shape that twists and folds in a stunning sinuous fashion. Designed to easily blend in with a variety of decors, this decorative pendant light is perfect for providing diffused, ambient light in entryways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Brushed Nickel