Blackjack Lighting Swirl LED Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: Small

A high-tech, deconstructed version of the classic ball pendant, the BlackJack Swirl LED Pendant was designed by Stephen Blackman to be LED-like, not incandescent-like. We say job well done. Removing the inherent incandescent need to place the light source in the center of the fixture, Swirl retains the sphere's basic shape, and volume through a series of nine Plated Bright Satin Nickel-finished aluminum arcs, each affixed with a flexible and replaceable LED strip for an otherworldly appearance. Shape: Globe. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel