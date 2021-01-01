Swirl 1 - Light Unique Geometric Pendant

Advertisement
This pendant light excites the eye with its eddying and whirling folds, their twisting twirl a sensuous feat. Designed by Ray Power, this pendant light is an accomplished pendant, its form thoughtfully considered and sculptured. Powers' designs are typically based on geometry and his predilection for creating three-dimensional forms from flat materials (wood veneer). This pendant light is no exception, its precise contours brought to life in stereo. With a soulful character and presence, the pendant light will vibe well with any interior. When light is striking from every angle, one might expect more than a hint of conceit. And yet pendant light is wholly modest, its beauty inspiring and uplighting. The pendant light was accorded a Special Mention by the German Design Council. Finish: Matte White, Shade Color: Red, Bulb Type: E26