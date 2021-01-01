Swinson Geometric Crayola Orange Area Rug

Brighten up your bedroom or liven up the living room by rolling out this eye-catching area rug, showcasing a geometric pattern in orange and neutral hues for a splash of color. Power-loomed in Turkey from polypropylene with a low 0.16" pile height, this piece is an ideal base for a busy indoor space since it resists staining and can handle heavy foot traffic. Plus, it’s easy to clean with regular vacuuming and occasional spot cleaning. We recommend you pair it with a rug pad to help it stay put. Rug Size: Round 3'7"