Swing Arm Bowed Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Polished - (209310-1013)

The Swing Arm Bowed Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge blends traditional style with modern function. It features a pair of curved, double-bar swing arms hinged together to adjust the lampshade's position. The fabric drum shade encasing the opal glass diffuser softens the light for warm, ambient illumination. Held by a smooth steel backplate, this wall sconce offers soft upward and downward lighting. Install it in the study room or over the bedside nightstand as a lovely reading lamp. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting