Speedo Swimsuit Brief Endurance+ Solid Adult

50% polyester/50% pbt China Hand Wash Only Our longest-lasting and best-selling Endurance+ fabric is ultra-chlorine resistant and designed to last 20 times longer than conventional swimwear fabrics Four-way stretch technology providing a body-hugging fit, great shape retention and soft comfort Brief offers least coverage with most freedom of movement Resists sagging and bagging Low moisture absorption and quick drying Block the Burn w UPF 50+ protection Front gusset If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.